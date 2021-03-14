Lundestrom produced an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.
Lundestrom helped out on Max Jones' second-period marker. The 21-year-old Lundestrom has five goals and two assists in 22 contests. He's added 35 shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating in a middle-six role for a Ducks team that has struggled to score. The first-round pick from 2018 probably won't produce enough to make an impact in redraft leagues.
