Lundestrom (finger) might join the Ducks on their upcoming road trip, which will begin with a game against Pittsburgh on Monday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Lundestrom will probably miss Wednesday's game against Edmonton and Friday's contest versus the Devils in the meantime. He has a goal and six points in 24 contests this season. Lundestrom hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 1 due to the injury.