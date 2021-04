Lundestrom (illness) isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's game against Vegas, NHL.com reports.

The 21-year-old will miss his sixth straight game with the illness, but is inching toward a return, as he was able to briefly skate in Saturday's practice. Lundestrom has had a solid 2021 campaign, recording six goals and nine points across 33 games. Lundestrom's next chance to suit up is in Tuesday's game against the Kings.