Lundestrom scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lundestrom has two goals and an assist during his seaon-high three-game point streak. He tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. Lundestrom is up to four goals, 14 points, 43 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 40 outings this season. His offense isn't that significant, but he's a fixture on the Ducks' third line and could have some appeal in deep fantasy formats.