Lundestrom will miss Friday's contest against Colorado while dealing with appendicitis, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Lundestrom has nine points through 33 games this season while averaging 15:03 of ice time per game. The 21-year-old forward will be questionable for Sunday's rematch with the Avalanche.
