Lundestrom will miss the next six weeks with a broken finger.
Lundestrom was injured Thursday against the Stars. He has one goal and five assists in 24 games -- he's been in a prolonged slump with only one assist in his last 11 games. Another update on his status should surface once he resumes skating.
More News
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Returning home for evaluation•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Lends helper in loss•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Converts shorthanded penalty shot•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Registers assist Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Supplies helper in overtime win•