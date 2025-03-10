Lundestrom logged an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Lundestrom helped out on Sam Colangelo's empty-net tally in the third period. With five helpers over his last seven contests, Lundestrom is in one of his better stretches of the season, but it won't make him a productive player for fantasy. He's contributed a modest 14 points with 52 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 38 hits and a minus-2 rating over 60 appearances as a reliable defensive forward in the Ducks' bottom six.