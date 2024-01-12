Lundestrom scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old got the Ducks on the board early in the second period, banging home a rebound just 25 seconds into the frame. Lundestrom had been held off the scoresheet completely in his first four games after joining the roster at the beginning of January following his recovery from an Achilles injury, but an injury-ravaged Anaheim squad needs all the healthy forwards it can get. Lundestrom did score a career-high 16 goals and 29 points in 80 games two seasons ago, so he could provide a bit of secondary scoring in a middle-six role.