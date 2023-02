Lundestrom scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Lundestrom ended a four-game point drought with the breakaway tally in the second period. The 23-year-old has three goals, nine assists, 41 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 38 contests. His fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats since he's in a bottom-six role on a weak team.