Lundestrom (finger) was on the ice for Sunday's practice in Pittsburgh, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Lundestrom, who has been out since Dec. 1, was expected to miss six weeks after suffering a broken finger. It is unclear at this time if he will be ready to return Monday versus the Penguins. Lundestrom has six points, 28 shots on goal, 12 blocks and 10 hits in 24 games this season.