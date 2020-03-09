Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Promoted to NHL
The Ducks recalled Lundestrom from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Lundestrom was promoted ahead of Sunday's contest against Minnesota but did not dress. The 20-year-old forward has four assists in 15 NHL contests this season.
