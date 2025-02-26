Lundestrom logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Lundestrom was on the ice late in a power play and helped out on Leo Carlsson's tally in the second period. The assist ended a six-game slump for Lundestrom, and it was his first power-play point of the season. He shouldn't be counted on for offense -- the 25-year-old fills a role as a defensive forward in the bottom six. He's at 10 points, 44 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 34 hits and a minus-2 rating across 54 outings in 2024-25.