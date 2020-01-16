Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Reassigned to AHL San Diego
Lundestrom was demoted to the minors Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Lundestrom's return to the minors likely clears the way for Derek Grant (shoulder) and/or Jakob Silfverberg (upper body) to slot back into the lineup against the Predators on Thursday, though coach Dallas Eakins didn't confirm whether either player was ready. In 15 NHL games, the 19-year-old Lundestrom notched four helpers, 10 shots and eight blocks while averaging 13:55 of ice time. The winger will likely spend the bulk of the remaining 2019-20 campaign in the minors but should get an extended look for the 23-man roster heading into next season.
