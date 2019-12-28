Lundestrom notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Lundestrom's helper came on a Maxime Comtois goal in the second period. Both of Lundestrom's assists this season have come in four games since he was recalled from AHL San Diego. It took him 15 games to pick up two helpers last year. The 20-year-old shouldn't be relied on in fantasy yet, but owners in dynasty formats may want to stash the first-round pick from 2018.