Lundestrom posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Lundestrom has recorded assists in consecutive contests for the second time this year. The 22-year-old center set up a Frank Vatrano goal in the first period. For the season, Lundestrom has four helpers, 13 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 10 outings. He's taken just one shot over his last five games combined, so he'll need to up that mark to be more effective on offense.