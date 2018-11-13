Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Returned to AHL
Lundestrom was sent down to AHL San Diego on Monday.
Lundestrom was selected with the No. 23 overall pick during the 2018 NHL Draft and has registered just two assists in 15 games to start his career. The 19-year-old is averaging just over 13 minutes of ice time per game, but his demotion to the AHL should give him an increased workload to continue his development.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...