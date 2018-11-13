Lundestrom was sent down to AHL San Diego on Monday.

Lundestrom was selected with the No. 23 overall pick during the 2018 NHL Draft and has registered just two assists in 15 games to start his career. The 19-year-old is averaging just over 13 minutes of ice time per game, but his demotion to the AHL should give him an increased workload to continue his development.

