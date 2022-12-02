Lundestrom (upper body) is heading back to Anaheim to be evaluated, per Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Lundestrom left Thursday's game against Dallas because of the injury. Given that he's heading back home, it seems reasonable to believe that the 23-year-old forward won't be an option for Saturday's game in Minnesota or Sunday's contest in Winnipeg. Pavol Regenda might draw into the lineup as a result. Lundestrom has a goal and six points in 24 games this season.