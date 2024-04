Lundestrom notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Lundestrom has gone seven games without a goal, but he has four assists in that span, which is more than he usually contributes. The 24-year-old remains in a defensive role on the third line, which has limited his offense since the team around him isn't particularly deep. He's at 11 points, 35 shots on net, 50 hits, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 44 appearances.