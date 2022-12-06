Lundestrom (finger) was moved to injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
In a corresponding move, the Ducks activated Max Comtois (lower body) from injured reserve. Lundestrom suffered a fractured finger last Thursday against Dallas. He is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.
