Lundestrom and the Ducks agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.6 million contract Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lundestrom was scheduled for an arbitration hearing Wednesday but the two sides were able to settle on this two-year pact. The 22-year-old winger set new personal bests across the board last season, including games played (80), goals (16), assists (13) and ice time per game (15:29). If there is one knock on the youngster's game at this point, it would be his lack of power-play minutes. If Lundestrom can add that to his skill set, he could see his fantasy value trending upward.