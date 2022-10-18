Lundestrom posted an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Lundestrom helped out on a Frank Vatrano goal in the first period. The assist was Lundestrom's first point in three games, to go with eight shots on net, two PIM, a hit and a minus-2 rating. The 22-year-old lines up as the Ducks' third-line center, but his key work as a defensive forward often sees him absorbing some extra ice time.