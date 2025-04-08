Lundestrom notched an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Lundestrom ended a 13-game point drought when he helped out on the second of Cutter Gauthier's two goals in the second period. The 25-year-old Lundestrom continues to play on the fourth line, so his chances to add to the offense are limited. He's managed 15 points in 74 games this season, both marks being his highest totals in three years. He's added 56 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-10 rating over 74 outings.