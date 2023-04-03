Lundestrom is stuck in a 16-game point drought.
In that span, Lundestrom has gone minus-8 with 12 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and seven hits. Playing in a bottom-six role for a low-scoring team means he'll have his droughts, but this is the worst one he's experienced. The 23-year-old is at 14 points, a minus-12 rating and 55 shots on net through 56 outings overall.
More News
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Lends helper Saturday•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Garners helper in overtime win•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Grabs two helpers in return•