Lundestrom (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Stars.

It's unclear what caused Lundestrom's injury, which is significant enough to keep him out of action for the third period. The 23-year-old had one blocked shot, one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in 6:32 of ice time. If he can't play Saturday versus the Wild, Pavol Regenda could enter the lineup.