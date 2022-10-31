Lundestrom logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Lundestrom ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The 22-year-old had also gone three games without a shot on goal, which isn't doing any favors for his already limited offense. The Swede has three helpers, 13 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through nine contests overall.
