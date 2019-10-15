The Ducks assigned Lundestrom to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 19-year-old Swede will be better off in bus league getting top-six minutes than splitting time in the NHL between the press box and the fourth line. Lundestrom played three games with the Ducks and posted zero points, a plus-2 rating and three shots on net.

