Lundestrom notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

This was Lundestrom's second multi-point effort of the campaign. The 24-year-old has four points over his last six outings, as his offense remains limited in a third-line role. For the season, the Swede has managed five goals, five assists, 32 shots on net, 48 hits and 21 blocked shots through 42 appearances.