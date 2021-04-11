site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ducks-isac-lundestrom-unavailable-sunday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Unavailable Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lundestrom (illness) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Avalanche.
Lundestrom will miss a second straight game due to this illness. The 21-year-old has recorded nine points through 33 games this season. His next opportunity to play is Monday versus the Sharks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read