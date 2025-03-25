Lundestrom is contending with an illness and was not available for Tuesday's practice, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Sam Colangelo will draw into the lineup Wednesday against the Bruins if Lundestrom is unable to suit up. The 25-year-old Lundestrom has chipped in four goals and 14 points over 67 appearances in 2024-25.
