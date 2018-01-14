Ducks' J.T. Brown: Finds home in Anaheim
Brown was claimed off waivers by the Ducks on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of NHL Network reports.
Brown was put on waivers by the Lightning on Saturday. He was often a healthy scratch in Tampa, so he'll look to get more time with the Ducks as they battle a good deal of injuries to their forwards. Brown has just one goal, four points and 41 hits through 24 games this season, so he'll likely stay in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...