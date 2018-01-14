Brown was claimed off waivers by the Ducks on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of NHL Network reports.

Brown was put on waivers by the Lightning on Saturday. He was often a healthy scratch in Tampa, so he'll look to get more time with the Ducks as they battle a good deal of injuries to their forwards. Brown has just one goal, four points and 41 hits through 24 games this season, so he'll likely stay in a bottom-six role.