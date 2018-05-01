Ducks' J.T. Brown: Participates in 47 games in 2017-18
Brown pitched in seven points (two goals, five assists) in 2017-18, playing in 24 games with Tampa Bay and 23 contests with Anaheim.
After appearing in just 24 of the first 45 games with Tampa Bay, Brown was placed on waivers and claimed by Anaheim on Jan. 14, but still appeared in just 23 of the last 38 games. Brown also averaged just 9:04 of ice time on the year, but still brought physicality throwing in 71 hits. Brown is set to be an unrestricted free agent, but since he did appear in each of Anaheim's playoff games, perhaps he'll stick around Southern California.
