Ducks' J.T. Brown: Playing depth role with Ducks
Brown has recorded a single goal and two assists while averaging just 10:28 of ice time through 11 games since joining Anaheim on Jan. 14.
The Ducks plucked Brown off waivers in mid-January, and he's provided a nice boost to Anaheim's forward depth. The 27-year-old winger has chipped in offensively while posting a high-end 57.8 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five. Still, he's not a viable fantasy option in many fantasy settings while playing a bottom-six role.
