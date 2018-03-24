Brown was a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive time during Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

The 27-year-old forward has only suited up once in the past 11 games for Anaheim, and he's recorded just one goal, two assists and 19 shots through 19 contests since joining the organization. As a result, Brown can be ignored in all fantasy settings until he cracks the lineup and shows an offensive pulse.