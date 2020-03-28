Ducks' Jack Badini: Pens entry-level contract
Badini signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Ducks on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Badini has spent the past three seasons at Harvard University, totaling 24 goals and 51 points in 97 contests. The 2017 third-round pick doesn't have much offensive upside, so even if he's able to carve out a regular role with the Ducks at some point in the future, he likely won't be a useful fantasy option.
