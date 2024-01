LaCombe notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

LaCombe has racked up three helpers over his last four games. Prior to that stretch, he was limited to one assist with a minus-24 rating over 26 games between Nov. 1 and Jan. 7. The 23-year-old is still finding his footing in the NHL, but he's done so in a top-four role for an inexperienced Ducks team. LaCombe has seven assists, 68 blocked shots, 37 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-22 rating through 39 appearances.