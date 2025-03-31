LaCombe notched a power-play assist, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

LaCombe has points in five straight games, earning two goals and five assists in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman didn't have the strongest performance Sunday, but his offense has been more than enough to benefit fantasy managers in 2024-25. He's now at 42 points (eight on the power play), 121 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-1 rating through 66 appearances this season.