LaCombe scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Senators.

LaCombe went to the net and followed up a rebound before scoring on a backhand. He ended a five-game point drought with a strong display of stick work. The 23-year-old defenseman is seeing steady top-four minutes, though he lost his power-play role during November. He's up to three goals, tow assists, 26 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 17 appearances.