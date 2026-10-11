LaCombe scored a power-play goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

With the tally, LaCombe extended his season-opening point streak to five games. He has a goal, four assists, four shots on net, four hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating so far this year. It wasn't all sunshine for LaCombe in this contest -- he was briefly benched during the game. Still, he's the Ducks' most reliable defenseman for fantasy, and he's already delivering on offense.