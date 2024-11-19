LaCombe scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The 23-year-old blue-liner notched his second goal of the season in the final stages of Monday's contest, taking advantage of set-ups from Brett Leason and Cutter Gauthier to fire the puck home past Casey DeSmith. LaCombe has four points this season, but he's trending in the right direction after recording three of those tallies (two goals, one assist) in his last four contests.