LaCombe notched two power-play assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Sabres.

LaCombe's 29:36 of ice time was one second shy of being his highest total of the season. The defenseman is earning every bit of that heavy usage -- he has eight helpers during his five-game point streak. Overall, he's up to one goal, 13 assists, nine shots on net, 12 hits, 23 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating across 13 contests. He's earned six of his 14 points with the man advantage as he continues to quarterback the top unit.