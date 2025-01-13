LaCombe provided two assists and blocked four shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
LaCombe has racked up two goals and seven assists over his last 10 outings. The defenseman had gone 13 contests without a multi-point effort, but he's been steady on offense while also playing well in his own zone with a plus-5 rating over his last 16 appearances. For the season, the 24-year-old is at 20 points, 70 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 36 games.
More News
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: On four-game point streak•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Supplies helper in overtime loss•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Scores again Sunday•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Tallies on power play•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Earns assist in loss•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Supplies helper in win•