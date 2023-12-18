LaCombe notched an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

LaCombe went 20 games without a point, logging a minus-21 rating and 30 blocked shots in that span. The 22-year-old has still seen steady top-four usage this season, typically playing alongside veteran Cam Fowler. LaCombe was a forward in his high school days, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his offensive instincts kick in eventually, even if it's not this year. He's at four assists, 28 shots on goal, 45 blocked shots, 24 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 29 appearances in 2023-24.