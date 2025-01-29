LaCombe scored a goal on two shots, provided an assist, added six PIM and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

LaCombe was one of five players to earn multiple points for the Ducks, contributing both of his in the second period. His tally stood as the game-winner. He also took a minor penalty in each period and has earned 12 PIM as well as nine points over 14 games in January. For the season, the 24-year-old has handled a top-four role well, racking up nine goals, 23 points, 89 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 43 appearances.