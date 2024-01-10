LaCombe produced a pair of assists and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

LaCombe's playing time was starting to dry up, but the Ducks' surprising trade of Jamie Drysdale to Philadelphia opened a spot on the blue line. After posting three helpers in October, LaCombe had been limited to one assist and a minus-24 rating over 26 contests since the start of November. He's now at six assists, 33 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 36 outings overall. LaCombe should be in the lineup regularly, but he's not much of a fantasy option until his offense is more consistent.