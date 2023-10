LaCombe recorded an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

LaCombe has handled a top-four role well so far in 2023-24. The assist was his first point through two games, to go with five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 22-year-old played in two games last season after signing out of the University of Minnesota. He's yet to see much power-play time, so his fantasy value will remain limited unless that changes.