LaCombe recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

LaCombe set up the second of Frank Vatrano's three goals in this game. With helpers in consecutive games, LaCombe appears to be getting more comfortable in a top-four role as a rookie. The 22-year-old defenseman has three assists, six shots on goal, 12 blocked shots, six hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over eight appearances.