Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Joins Ducks in Round 2

LaCombe was drafted 39th overall by the Ducks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A product of the esteemed Shattuck St. Mary's prep school in Minnesota, LaCombe spent this past season beating up on over matched high school kids to the tune of 89 points in 54 games. He was scoreless in five USHL games. A forward until very recently, LaCombe switched to defense when Shattuck was shorthanded and hasn't looked back. It's a story eerily similar to that of Rangers' 2018 first-rounder K'Andre Miller. LaCombe doesn't have the skating ability or athleticism of Miller, but he brings an offensive mindset from the back end and has proven to be an adept passer. There will undoubtedly be growing pains along the way, but LaCombe is a high-end lottery ticket worth betting on and this was an astute gamble by Anaheim.