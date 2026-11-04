LaCombe logged a pair of power-play assists and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

LaCombe's assist streak is up to seven games, a span in which he has 11 helpers, including six on the power play. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to one goal, 16 assists, 10 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 14 hits and 12 PIM over 15 appearances. The Ducks haven't done well at getting shots on net, averaging just 24.8 per game, so perhaps LaCombe should be a bit more selfish from the point, especially since he's logged double-digit goals in each of the previous two seasons.