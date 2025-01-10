LaCombe produced an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

LaCombe has two goals and two assists during a career-best four-game point streak. The 24-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight contests as well, and it's getting harder to ignore his contributions from the Ducks' top pairing. The blueliner is up to a career-high 18 points with 67 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances. While the plus-minus could fall out at any moment given the Ducks' struggles, LaCombe looks like the real deal on offense.