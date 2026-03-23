LaCombe scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

LaCombe scored in the first period and set up Beckett Sennecke in the second. With three goals and seven assists over 12 outings in March, LaCombe is providing steady offense from the blue line as usual. He's earned nine goals, 49 points (15 on the power play), 133 shots on net, 117 blocked shots, 62 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 70 contests this season. His goal scoring is down from last year, but the 25-year-old has made modest improvements in nearly every other area to lead the Ducks' blue line.